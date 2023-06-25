Victor Wembanyama is ready to start his career in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs. As expected, he was selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft after playing for Nanterre 92, ASVEL and Metropolitans 92 in France.

Considering his talent and size (7 ft 5 in), many experts believe Wembanyama will be a historic prospect. Furthermore, he’ll be mentored by a legendary head coach such as Gregg Popovich.

Now, as a young star in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama was asked about the greatest basketball players of all time. There are a lot of surprises in that starting lineup.

Victor Wembanyama picks Top 5 NBA best players of all time

During the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama was asked about what he’ll do if planet Earth had to be saved in a basketball game against the Monstars. Yes, just like it happened in Space Jam.

Wembanyama’s spectacular team included Michael Jordan, LeBron James and lot of size to face those unforgettable movie characters. “Gotta go with Steph (Curry), (Michael) Jordan, LeBron, Timmy (Tim Duncan) and Shaq.”

By the way, in the interview with For The Win, Wembanyama had the opportunity to include himself in that incredible starting lineup, but, he declined the offer with a powerful reason. “I haven’t proven anything man.”