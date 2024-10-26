Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Shaq O'Neal reveals surprising reason behind his admiration for Warriors' Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is widely admired by NBA fans for his exceptional talent and skill on the court with the Golden State Warriors. Yet, Shaquille O'Neal recently revealed a surprising reason for his own respect for Curry.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the Sacramento Kings during their preseason game at Chase Center on October 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the Sacramento Kings during their preseason game at Chase Center on October 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Entering his 16th season in the NBA, Stephen Curry is determined to lead the Golden State Warriors back to the Finals after falling short last year. At 36, the point guard has garnered respect from fans, analysts, and peers for his unmatched skills and invaluable impact on the game. But according to Shaquille O’Neal, his admiration stems from something entirely different.

In a conversation with Angel Reese on the podcast Unapologetically Angel , Shaq shared his unique perspective on what sets Curry apart. “You know why I love Steph Curry?” the Lakers legend asked, before adding, “Cause I’ve never seen that before.”

Under Reese’s intrigued gaze, O’Neal elaborated, explaining that it’s Curry’s physique that distinguishes him from other NBA stars: “If you saw Steph on the street, he doesn’t have LeBron’s muscles, he’s not 6’9″ or 6’10”,” Shaq noted. He then delivered an unexpected assessment: “He looks like a perfectly normal office guy, but he’s doing things no one has ever seen before.”

Advertisement

Curry’s unique attributes

O’Neal emphasized Curry’s physical attributes as a unique factor in comparison to other NBA players. Standing at 6’2″, Steph is notably smaller than many of the league’s big names, even among point guards. Legends like Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson, as well as contemporary stars like Russell Westbrook, surpass Curry in both height and physicality.

Shaquille O’Neal attends the 2019 NBA Awards

Shaquille O’Neal attends the 2019 NBA Awards

Advertisement

Yet, what makes the Warriors star truly special is his ability to overcome these physical disadvantages and maximize his natural talent. His exceptional leaping ability, quick decision-making skills, and, above all, his unparalleled accuracy from beyond the arc make him a player fans are willing to pay to watch.

NBA News: Stephen Curry sends definitive reaction on Steve Kerr&#039;s Warriors rotation strategy

see also

NBA News: Stephen Curry sends definitive reaction on Steve Kerr's Warriors rotation strategy

Curry’s 2024-25 season

After a disappointing 2023-24 season where the Warriors missed the Western Conference playoffs, they’ve begun the new campaign with promising performances, establishing themselves as serious contenders. The season opener saw a commanding 140-104 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, followed by another dominant 127-86 victory against the Utah Jazz. Curry led the way in both games, scoring 17 and 20 points respectively. The Warriors now face their next challenge this Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Chase Center.

Advertisement
alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence set to have two key teammates back for Packers game
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence set to have two key teammates back for Packers game

NBA News: Draymond Green shares his thoughts on Buddy Hield’s strong start with the Warriors
NBA

NBA News: Draymond Green shares his thoughts on Buddy Hield’s strong start with the Warriors

NBA News: Davis explains how coach JJ Redick led the Lakers' comeback against the Suns
NBA

NBA News: Davis explains how coach JJ Redick led the Lakers' comeback against the Suns

Barcelona icon Gerard Pique chooses the greatest player in soccer history
Soccer

Barcelona icon Gerard Pique chooses the greatest player in soccer history

Better Collective Logo