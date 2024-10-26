NBA News: Shaq O'Neal reveals surprising reason behind his admiration for Warriors' Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is widely admired by NBA fans for his exceptional talent and skill on the court with the Golden State Warriors. Yet, Shaquille O'Neal recently revealed a surprising reason for his own respect for Curry.

Entering his 16th season in the NBA, Stephen Curry is determined to lead the Golden State Warriors back to the Finals after falling short last year. At 36, the point guard has garnered respect from fans, analysts, and peers for his unmatched skills and invaluable impact on the game. But according to Shaquille O’Neal, his admiration stems from something entirely different.

In a conversation with Angel Reese on the podcast Unapologetically Angel , Shaq shared his unique perspective on what sets Curry apart. “You know why I love Steph Curry?” the Lakers legend asked, before adding, “Cause I’ve never seen that before.”

Under Reese’s intrigued gaze, O’Neal elaborated, explaining that it’s Curry’s physique that distinguishes him from other NBA stars: “If you saw Steph on the street, he doesn’t have LeBron’s muscles, he’s not 6’9″ or 6’10”,” Shaq noted. He then delivered an unexpected assessment: “He looks like a perfectly normal office guy, but he’s doing things no one has ever seen before.”

Curry’s unique attributes

O’Neal emphasized Curry’s physical attributes as a unique factor in comparison to other NBA players. Standing at 6’2″, Steph is notably smaller than many of the league’s big names, even among point guards. Legends like Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson, as well as contemporary stars like Russell Westbrook, surpass Curry in both height and physicality.

Yet, what makes the Warriors star truly special is his ability to overcome these physical disadvantages and maximize his natural talent. His exceptional leaping ability, quick decision-making skills, and, above all, his unparalleled accuracy from beyond the arc make him a player fans are willing to pay to watch.

Curry’s 2024-25 season

After a disappointing 2023-24 season where the Warriors missed the Western Conference playoffs, they’ve begun the new campaign with promising performances, establishing themselves as serious contenders. The season opener saw a commanding 140-104 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, followed by another dominant 127-86 victory against the Utah Jazz. Curry led the way in both games, scoring 17 and 20 points respectively. The Warriors now face their next challenge this Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Chase Center.