NBA News: Stephen Curry sends definitive reaction on Steve Kerr's Warriors rotation strategy

Golden State Warriors debuted in the 2024-25 NBA season with a convincing 139-104 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, but the highlight was the tactical decision of coach Steve Kerr, who applied a remarkable rotation in the team of superstar Stephen Curry.

Kerr had his team rotate 12 players with more than 14 minutes on the court during the league opener. In that novel dynamic, for example, Curry played just 25 minutes, the same amount of time as Brandin Podziemski, who did not score a point on the night. Buddy Hield surprised by scoring a game-high 22 points for the Warriors.

“That’s the identity of this team right now. We have to rely on our depth, our ability to be versatile depending on what the game calls for. We’re still getting to know each other and getting to know the different combinations,” Curry reacted to Kerr’s rotation strategy in the new season.

The Warriors superstar knows the idea won’t last forever. “I’m sure there will be a reduction in rotations at some point, depending on how things play out. That’s not something we have to worry about at this point,” Curry said of the tactical setup for the early games.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr

Curry talked about egos in the Warriors’ rotation strategy

Rotating the team so much is a decision based on group solidarity, since it means taking minutes away from key players to give them to others who are usually subs. On this responsibility, Curry has something to say. “You have to have a commitment. No agenda, no egos. Well, at least healthy egos. If it’s not your night, you can’t bring the team down with your energy. I didn’t see any red flags in that regard,” the four-time NBA champion said.

How did Curry play against Portland Trail Blazers?

Curry posted a double-double with 17 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds in just 25 minutes. The 36-year-old superstar knows that the strategy of these games gives him the opportunity to better manage his energy and not accumulate so many minutes, thus staying fresh as the season progresses.