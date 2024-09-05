Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most authorized voices in the NBA. The legend of the Los Angeles Lakers has become an icon off the court alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson.

Furthermore, that popularity took another level thanks to The Big Podcast where the former star acquired millions of followers on social media. In fact, due to his controversial comments, he is constantly a trending topic.

For example, just a few days ago, Shaq criticized all the hype for LeBron James and Stephen Curry after winning the gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Now, O’Neal did it again.

Who is the worst player in NBA history?

During an interview with Complex, Shaquille O’Neal answered who is the worst player of all-time. It wasn’t an unexpected name as Shaq has had many controversies with him. “Rudy Gobert.”

Then, Shaq was asked if Gobert was worse than Ben Simmons. “Ben Simmons is another bum. I’m going to tell you why. If you sign a contract for $250 million, show me 250. There’s a reason why a walk funny, why I can’t turn my neck and why I can’t do it. It’s because I played for my 120.”

see also Klay Thompson explained why he left Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry

Shaq takes a big shot at Ben Simmons

Although his first answer was Rudy Gobert, the toughest statement from Shaq was definitely against Ben Simmons. A massive hit toward a player who recently makes headlines for his lack of minutes on the court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So, you’ve got guys like him that with the system are making all this money and they can’t play. So, I don’t respect guys like that. You know, every time I make these comments, people think I’m hating, but these are facts. You got teachers, you got firemen, you got doctors who have real jobs and don’t get paid.”