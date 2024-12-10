NBA News: Pelicans player admits Spurs' Wembanyama forced him to alter his approach to the game

In just his second season in the league, Victor Wembanyama has quickly become one of the NBA’s most prominent stars. As the undisputed leader of the San Antonio Spurs, he’s aiming to guide the franchise toward playoff contention in the Western Conference. Beyond his scoring and rebounding abilities, his defensive presence is already drawing significant attention, as highlighted by a recent encounter with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last Sunday, the Spurs defeated the Pelicans 121-116 at the AT&T Center, largely thanks to Wembanyama’s stellar performance. He finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and an assist in just 26 minutes of action—underscoring his massive impact on the game.

When asked about the experience of playing against Wembanyama, Pelicans’ center Yves Missi shared his thoughts during a Tuesday press conference. “Well, it was great. He’s a great player. He’s really tall, stupidly tall,” he said, prompting laughter from those present.

However, Missi soon got serious, reflecting on a key moment from the game. “I think the first play he blocked me, which was interesting. I’ve never gotten blocked like that,” Missi acknowledged. He then revealed how that block forced him to change his approach. “I understood that next time I’d dunk the ball I had to be more assertive driving to the basket.”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs drives over Yves Missi #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half at Frost Bank Center on December 8, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

The new strategy pays off for Missi

After the early block by Victor Wembanyama in Sunday’s game, Yves Missi quickly adjusted his approach to better counter the San Antonio Spurs star’s defensive presence. And the change in strategy seemed to work wonders for the Pelicans’ center.

Missi finished the game with 18 points, a notable achievement considering his season average of just 9.3 points per game in 2024-25. In addition to his scoring, Missi contributed 14 rebounds, earning him recognition as the standout performer in that department.

Wembanyama’s defensive dominance

Victor Wembanyama is the standout star for the San Antonio Spurs, leading the team with an impressive 23.6 points per game, ranking 25th in the NBA. However, his impact goes far beyond just scoring.

Wembanyama’s defensive contributions are arguably as significant—if not more—than his offensive output. As Yves Missi experienced firsthand, Wemby leads the league in blocks, averaging 3.4 per game. Additionally, he ranks 8th in defensive rebounds, pulling down 8.3 per contest.

These stats highlight Wembanyama’s dominance on both ends of the floor, with his defensive presence being especially notable. His all-around versatility has made him one of the league’s most valuable players. In fact, he became the youngest player in NBA history to earn a spot on the All-Defensive First Team—and the first rookie to do so. With these accomplishments, Wembanyama is now a strong contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award.