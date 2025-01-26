Where to watch AC Milan vs Parma live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

AC Milan face off against Parma on Matchday 22 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season in what promises to be an exciting showdown. USA fans can catch all the action live, so be sure to check the available broadcast and streaming options to stay tuned for every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch AC Milan vs Parma online in the US on Paramount+]

AC Milan‘s season has been solid, with strong showings in both the Champions League and their Supercoppa Italiana victory, but their Serie A campaign tells a different story. Following a loss to Juventus on Matchday 21, the Rossoneri are stuck on 31 points.

The silver lining is that they remain within striking distance of the coveted international cup spots. Milan’s next challenge comes against Parma, who are fighting to avoid relegation. While it won’t be an easy matchup, Parma are determined to make it tough for Milan and snatch crucial points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the AC Milan vs Parma match be played?

AC Milan take on Parma in a Matchday 22 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Sunday, January 26. The match is set to kick off at 6:30 AM (ET).

Antoine Hainaut of Parma – Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

Advertisement

AC Milan vs Parma: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 AM

CT: 5:30 AM

MT: 4:30 AM

PT: 3:30 AM

How to watch AC Milan vs Parma in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between AC Milan and Parma will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.