Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev live for free in the USA: 2025 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner will face off against Alexander Zverev in the 2025 Australian Open final. Fans in the United States can find all the key information, including the match date, start time, and live streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the excitement.

The stage is set for an electrifying Australian Open final, as Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev prepare to battle for the first Grand Slam title of the year. On one side the reigning champion, Sinner, aims to add another major trophy to his collection,

On the other side of the net, Zverev enter the match fresh off win, advancing after Novak Djokovic retired following the first set. Despite being the underdog, Zverev possesses the talent and resilience to challenge Sinner in what promises to be a must-watch showdown for tennis fans.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev match be played?

Jannik Sinner takes on Alexander Zverev in the 2025 Australian Open final this Sunday, January 26. The match is set to begin at 3:30 AM (ET).

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 AM

CT: 2:30 AM

MT: 1:30 AM

PT: 12:30 AM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev in the USA

Catch this thrilling 2025 Australian Open showdown between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev live on Fubo (free trial). For in-depth coverage, don’t miss the action on ESPN+ and ESPN2.