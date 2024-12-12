A golden generation of NBA stars, including LeBron James, James Harden, Stephen Curry, and Chris Paul, is nearing the twilight of their illustrious careers. For the San Antonio Spurs‘ veteran point guard the topic of retirement has become a matter of open discussion, offering candid reflections on when he might step away from the game and what life could look like afterward.

This season, Paul has been a pivotal contributor for the Spurs, who currently hold a 12-12 record. Known for his exceptional playmaking ability, the veteran has already surpassed 200 assists in the regular season, showcasing his enduring talent and dedication to his teammates. However, speculation surrounding his potential retirement has been fueled by recent comments, confirming that the end of his playing days may be approaching.

In a conversation with former French NBA star Tony Parker, Paul addressed the inevitable question about his “last dance” in the league. “Maybe a year or two,” Paul admitted. “I’m still trying to figure that out. At this point, the hardest part is that I just love to play. I love practicing all day and being out there hooping.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond his passion for the game, Paul also revealed the emotional challenges he anticipates in retirement. “The hardest part is when I get home and have to watch my kids’ games on the iPad,” he shared. For Paul, balancing his love for basketball with his desire to spend more time with his family has become a central factor in contemplating when to step away from the court.

Advertisement

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 24: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks is defended by Chris Paul #3 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of the game at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Paul discusses plans after retirement

As the end of his career approaches, Chris Paul shared his thoughts on life after basketball during an interview with Parker. Reflecting on what comes next, Paul said: “I’ve always said I don’t want to be a coach, but I don’t know—I’m open to a lot of possibilities now.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: 76ers’ Paul George reveals the exact moment when his friendship with Chris Paul fell apart

Paul elaborated further, explaining his priorities: “I definitely know I won’t jump into anything right after retiring. I want to be present for my kids. Helping coach my son’s team has been so much fun, and it’s been an incredible experience. Even though I’m grateful for the opportunity to play with so many teams, I initially thought I’d spend my entire career with just one.”

These comments have left fans speculating about what lies ahead for the Spurs’ veteran. In the meantime, Paul remains focused on the challenges at hand. With San Antonio looking to recover from missing out on the NBA Cup, climbing the Western Conference standings remains the team’s primary objective.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wembanyama praises Paul’s leadership

After practice, Victor Wembanyama addressed the media ahead of the Spurs’ game against the Trail Blazers. Among his comments, he reflected on Chris Paul’s heartfelt message to the team, which underscored the veteran’s leadership on and off the court. “I know I’m hard to deal with,” Paul admitted to his teammates after receiving a tribute for moving into second place on the NBA’s all-time assists list.

In response, Wembanyama shared his admiration for Paul’s approach:

“I’ve never seen him talk behind anyone’s back. He’s always direct about what we need to improve as a team. Some might find him tough to handle, but he’s always been humble toward the organization and everyone else here.”