NBA News: Spurs HC Gregg Popovich out indefinitely due to health issue

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will be away from the NBA indefinitely due to a health issue experienced just before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The San Antonio Spurs will face an uncertain stretch in the NBA without their legendary head coach, Gregg Popovich, who is sidelined indefinitely after experiencing a health issue prior to the matchup against the Timberwolves. In his absence, assistant coach Mitch Johnson stepped in to lead the team.

The Spurs announced that Popovich will not join the team for upcoming road games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets. After the win over Minnesota, Johnson provided a brief update. “He’s not feeling well,” he said. “This has happened before.”

Johnson emphasized the team’s readiness in Popovich’s absence: “I think everybody’s just always got to be ready for the next man up. We’ve had it with injuries, and sometimes people get sick or don’t feel well, or things come up in life. He’s just not feeling well.”

A recent report from Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News offered a reassuring update, stating that Popovich is “OK” but simply “needs rest. ” The report also confirmed that Johnson would temporarily handle head coaching responsibilities.

Chris Paul #3 of the San Antonio Spurs gets a hug from Head coach Gregg Popovich. Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Chris Paul on Johnson’s work

Following the Timberwolves victory, Chris Paul praised Johnson’s handling of the sudden coaching transition, as Johnson had only learned hours before tip-off that he’d be leading the team.

“Mitch did a great job,” Paul said, via San Antonio Express-News. “Things happen within this league all the time, and just like with players, it’s ‘next man up.’ So shout out to Mitch.”

Popovich’s legacy with the Spurs

Popovich has been at the helm of the Spurs since 1996, guiding them to five NBA championships. Currently the longest-tenured coach in the league, he’s in his 29th season and ranks among the top five coaches for all-time wins with 1,391 regular-season victories.

While Popovich’s absence is a significant blow for the Spurs, they’ll continue forward under Johnson’s leadership. Johnson previously stepped in for Popovich during a game against the Indiana Pacers in 2023.

