The expectations around the Golden State Warriors were through the roof ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, since they were the reigning champions. But except for Stephen Curry, they left a lot to be desired compared to the previous season.

The Dubs struggled for consistency throughout the campaign, and even though they managed to make the playoffs, they were outplayed by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the reach the Western Conference semifinals.

The team realized changes needed to be made, and not even Bob Myers’ departure stopped them. The Warriors made a lot of moves this offseason, and Curry suggested they have a much better roster than last year.

Stephen Curry says Warriors’ 2023-24 roster makes more sense than last year’s

“For us, it was about trying to make the pieces fit a little bit better to try to give us more versatility on both sides of the ball,” Curry said Thursday, via NBC Sports Bay area. “We understand our core is back, and adding CP, some other vets that will really help us to fill out the rotation and increase our depth.

“We’ve got two young guys who are in their third year, [Jonathan Kuminga] and Moses Moody, who will be huge, have huge opportunities to take another step in their career. That’s where we are. We feel like our team makes a lot more sense this year. It’s just a matter of going out and playing, letting the season unfold and understanding what we need to beat the best of the best in the West. There’s a lot of good teams, and we want to be one of them.”

The Warriors made a bold decision by trading Jordan Poole for Chris Paul, but Curry seems to support that move. While the team lost many role players, new rotational pieces have arrived and most of the roster spots have already been covered.