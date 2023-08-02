Following a fantastic campaign that saw them win their fourth NBA championship in eight years, the Golden State Warriors left much to be desired last year. Stephen Curry was one of their few bright spots, but he couldn’t do it all on his own.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. has taken note of this, making sure to build a competitive team around Steph for the 2023-24 NBA season. With Draymond Green back and Chris Paul coming on for Jordan Poole, the Dubs are optimistic again.

At 35, Curry is still capable of playing at a high level and bringing more success to San Francisco. However, the guard has warned his teammates it will take a collective effort to get back to glory days.

Stephen Curry warns Warriors teammates success will require everyone’s effort

“Guys are going to be asked to do things that may not all the way vibe with how they see themselves,” Curry told The Athletic. “The biggest thing is, look at teams that have won. You realize that there is a certain way about how you show up on a nightly basis.

“Everybody is important,” he continued. “Everybody is valuable. It’s not going to look pretty for the majority of the year for some guys. Some are going to be in and out of the rotation.”

Last season, word on the street was that some players were unhappy with their role on the team. Curry’s message this year is pretty clear: the Warriors will need from everyone to be competitive again.