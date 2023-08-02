Stephen Curry did everything he could to help the Golden State Warriors succeed last year, but it wasn’t enough. Therefore, the front office has made sure to give Steph a better chance to win in the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Dubs have re-signed Draymond Green, keeping the Big Three and Curry form alongside Klay Thompson. In addition, they traded Jordan Poole for Chris Paul and made other interesting additions to boost the rotation.

However, Mike Dunleavy still has work to do as there are a few open roster spots. The Warriors were reportedly saving a place to bring back Andre Iguodala, but it looks like someone else will take his spot.

Andre Iguodala may not return to Warriors this season

“We’ve communicated some this summer already,” Dunleavy said about the 39-year-old, via Monty Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’ll see. We’re not going to close the door on anything. But my guess, and my belief, is that he won’t be back…”

Iguodala had already flirted with retirement last year, but the Warriors waited for him and he eventually decided to come back. This time, however, it looks like someone else will complete the Dubs’ roster.