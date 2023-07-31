Father Time has to keep on waiting. At 35, Stephen Curry continues to be one of the most dominant players in the National Basketball Association, and the Golden State Warriors star has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

The Davidson product has already won four NBA championships in San Francisco, but he looks determined to add more rings to his résumé. Following a lackluster season, the Dubs are doing whatever they can to help the guard.

Because if there’s something they can be sure about, it is that Steph is still capable of outplaying his opponents. Though it’s hard to remember players who neutralized Curry, he does remember the three toughest defenders he’s played against.

Curry names three toughest defenders he’s played against in his career

“There’s a group of three that always … the lightbulb went off when they were on the court,” Curry told Willie Geist of the Today show. “It’s Jrue Holiday, Tony Allen, and Ron Artest, actually. I didn’t get to play too many games against [Artest], but he had the strongest hands you’ve ever seen in your life.”

While the Milwaukee Bucks is widely regarded as one of the best defensive guards still active in the NBA, the other two were definitely considered among the league’s toughest defenders back in the day.