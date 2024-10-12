NBA News: Stephen Curry's teammate gets real about lack of playing time at Warriors

A Stephen Curry's teammate reflected on his lack of playing time last season at the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors have entered a new era without the iconic trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. With Thompson now continuing his career with the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors are looking to fill the void, offering more chances for players like Moses Moody to step up.

After the Warriors’ preseason win over the Sacramento Kings, Moody got his chance to start, using the opportunity to show head coach Steve Kerr that he could be the answer to replacing Thompson. Following the game, Moody opened up about his frustrations with his limited minutes last season.

“I didn’t play as much as I wanted to last year, so I obviously wasn’t in a place to where I needed to be,” Moody said. “So, over the summer, like I’ve been saying, just put a lot of work in on the small things, the details.”

He added, “I put a lot of work in over the summer, so training is your first opportunity to really showcase that work. Not even necessarily looking for the gratification this early on—you see how it goes—but I did the work. So, it’ll show.”

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings is guarded by Moses Moody #4 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their preseason game. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Kerr looks to fill Thompson’s void

With Klay Thompson’s departure, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has emphasized the need for a balanced offensive attack, calling on several players to elevate their game. Kerr specifically pointed to Andrew Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and De’Anthony Melton as key contributors.

“I want Wigs shooting six, seven 3s. I want Brandin, I want Moses, I want De’Anthony—I want us to be a high-volume shooting team,” Kerr said in an interview with ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.

He added, “The big shift is Klay is not here. We were fourth in the league in 3-point attempts last year, but Klay probably shot eight to 10 of those, so we’re going to have to fill that void. That will come from multiple people.”