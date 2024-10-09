NBA News: Warriors star forced to take on major role to support Curry after Thompson’s departure

The Golden State Warriors face a challenging NBA season after losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks this summer. However, the team remains optimistic that key players will rise to the occasion alongside stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

In recent years, the Golden State Warriors have struggled to recapture the brilliance that characterized their championship runs. The absence of Klay Thompson amplifies the need for the organization to surround Stephen Curry and Draymond Green with talented players who possess both the skill and motivation to shine in high-pressure situations.

A pivotal figure in this narrative is Andrew Wiggins. Once seen as a vital piece in the Warriors’ 2021-22 championship season, Wiggins has faced challenges that have hindered his performance. The tragic passing of his father this summer and subsequent illness prevented him from fully engaging with the team during the early stages of the preseason.

Now back with the Warriors, Andrew is determined to make a significant impact. In an interview with the team’s official media, he expressed his optimism for the upcoming season: “We’ve still got some time before the regular season starts and I’m back in practice now and going through everything. We’ve got a great coaching staff who are great teachers who understand I’m trying to learn and figure stuff out.”

Wiggins needs to reclaim his form

Despite his contributions during the Golden State Warriors’ 2021-22 NBA title-winning season, things have not been easy for Andrew Wiggins. The following year he even improved his numbers, but he was available in just 37 games during the season.

Draymond Green #23 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors react during the first half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 29, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Last year, he experienced a significant decline in his productivity. Over the course of 71 games, he averaged just 13.2 points per game—the lowest mark of his 11-year NBA career. His diminished performance undoubtedly hindered the Warriors, contributing to their inability to secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

A crucial season for the Warriors

With Klay Thompson’s departure leaving a significant void, the onus is on Wiggins to elevate his game. The burden of leadership cannot rest solely on Stephen Curry and Draymond Green; the Warriors will need Wiggins, along with emerging talents like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, to step up and embrace their roles. As the new season approaches, the Warriors’ hopes for a successful campaign hinge on their ability to adapt and grow in the face of adversity.