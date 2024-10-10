NBA News: Steve Kerr explains Warriors' key improvement after Klay Thompson’s departure to Mavs

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr reveals how the departure of star shooter Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks has reshaped the team for the upcoming NBA season.

Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, is confident in his team’s ability to compete despite Klay Thompson‘s departure to the Dallas Mavericks. Kerr points out that the team’s shooting depth has improved and that they have players capable of contending for the NBA championship.

The Warriors have previously demonstrated success with a three-point shooting style of play. With players like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the team has won four NBA championships.

However, Klay Thompson‘s move to the Mavericks has forced the Warriors to adapt and find new strategies. Without Thompson, other players will need to step up and take on a larger offensive role, increasing their scoring production.

“What I like about this team, even though we lost Klay, we have more shooting depth. We have more guys that can step in and make threes from one night to the next,” Kerr said in an interview with 95.7 The Game on X.

Which players can contribute to the Warriors in the wake of Thompson’s departure?

Andrew Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody are among the players who will need to contribute the most from beyond the three-point line. Their ability to score will be crucial to the Warriors’ success.

What moves did the Warriors make in the offseason?

The Warriors made several changes to their roster during the offseason, adding players like Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson. Hield is a well-known three-point shooter, while Anderson brings versatility and intelligence on the court.

These moves aim to complement the Warriors’ play and provide them with more offensive options. However, the Warriors will need to find a way to integrate their players’ talents and maximize their abilities.