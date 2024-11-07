Trending topics:
NBA News: Steve Kerr discusses Jayson Tatum’s Olympic benching ahead of Warriors-Celtics game

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke out about the decision to bench star Jayson Tatum at the Paris 2024 Olympics following the NBA game against the Boston Celtics.

Head coach Steve Kerr of Team United States looks on during a Men's Group Phase - Group C game between the United States and South Sudan on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
© Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesHead coach Steve Kerr of Team United States looks on during a Men's Group Phase - Group C game between the United States and South Sudan on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

By Alexander Rosquez

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has spoken out about his controversial decision to limit NBA and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum‘s playing time at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The decision to keep Jayson Tatum on the bench for some games sparked debate among fans and analysts. However, Kerr defended the team’s strategy, which prioritized group cohesion and the pursuit of the gold medal.

“Do I have any regrets? We can’t control the narrative. That’s part of this job,” Steve Kerr said. “From the beginning in Vegas, the whole thing was, ‘Hey, we’re in this together. We’ve got 12 Hall of Famers, and we’re just committed to winning.’ I don’t give it much thought, other than I didn’t enjoy not playing Jayson against Serbia or not playing Joel [Embiid] against South Sudan.

Those are not fun decisions, but our guys were all incredible. They committed to each other and to winning the gold medal. They all conducted themselves with dignity and class. That’s the real story. But we live in a time where we have to talk about things that don’t really matter,” Kerr added.

A united team in search of gold

Kerr emphasized the importance of team unity and the players’ shared commitment to winning the gold medal. Despite the controversy, the players demonstrated maturity and professionalism throughout the tournament .

Tatum’s season with the Celtics

Meanwhile, Tatum has had an outstanding start to the NBA season with the Celtics, proving that the limited minutes at the Olympics have not impacted his performance. However, Boston fans haven’t forgotten Kerr’s decision, and he was met with boos during the game against the Warriors.

Better Collective Logo