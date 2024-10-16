Trending topics:
NBA News: Suns HC Budenholzer provides injury updates, raises concerns over opening game lineup

The Phoenix Suns' impressive NBA preseason performance has been overshadowed by a concerning injury update provided by head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Mike Budelholzer looking concerned in one of the games.
© IMAGO / PanoramiCMike Budelholzer looking concerned in one of the games.

By Santiago Tovar

With a 3-1 record in the preseason, the Phoenix Suns are preparing for the NBA regular season. Their final preseason matchup will be against the Lakers, who have struggled so far. However, the bigger concern for the Suns is the season opener, as head coach Mike Budenholzer has provided an injury update that has fans worried.

Despite dealing with absences in recent games, the Suns are working on finalizing their starting five, with Kevin Durant as the centerpiece. However, Budenholzer is particularly concerned about three key players.

“Nurkic hasn’t had any contact, hasn’t done any basketball. He’s been doing a great job on his conditioning, but there’s nothing like playing basketball,” Budenholzer told the media.

Budenholzer also addressed Grayson Allen’s status: “With Grayson, it’s pretty much the same as Nurkic. He hasn’t done any basketball, and I think that’s a concern.

Grayson Allen looking concerned

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns plays the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Ball Arena on March 27, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Additionally, Josh Okogie remains in the rehab process, with no clear return date: “He didn’t participate in the practice,” Budenholzer noted in the injury report he told the media.

NBA News: Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant takes to X to call haters ‘Dummies’

see also

NBA News: Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant takes to X to call haters ‘Dummies’

Budenholzer weighs the options, but has a plan B

Despite the injury setbacks, Budenholzer remains confident that the rest of the squad will be at full strength for the NBA regular season. The team’s preseason performance has been solid, giving the coach reasons for optimism.

Ryan Dunn, for example, delivered an impressive performance against the Nuggets, scoring 20 points, with 4 assists and 4 rebounds in 30 minutes. Monté Morris also stepped up in the last game, contributing 20 points, 7 assists, and 2 rebounds.

As the Suns look ahead, they aim to secure another win in their final preseason game against the Lakers, before opening the regular season on October 23 against the Clippers at the Intuit Dome.

