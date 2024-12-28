NBA News: Suns' Kevin Durant offers surprising take on Nurkic-Marshall altercation

In a heated NBA Friday night matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant shined as the Suns secured a 98-89 victory. Durant’s stellar performance was the highlight, but an on-court altercation between Suns center Jusuf Nurkic and Mavericks forward Naji Marshall stole the spotlight.

Durant, who was not directly involved in the incident, still shared his perspective on the heated exchange. “I turned around at the right time…I didn’t know what they were talking about,” the Suns superstar said. While he didn’t witness the scuffle firsthand, Durant added, “You hate to see that in this game…unfortunate situation, but I understood both—I understood what Dallas was thinking, their perspective.”

Nurkic’s expulsion arguably had a greater impact on the Suns than Marshall’s did on the Mavericks. Before his ejection, Nurkic contributed 3 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists while anchoring Phoenix’s defensive efforts. Marshall, who was also ejected, left the game with 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Despite losing Nurkic, Durant carried the Suns with a game-high 35 points, shooting an impressive 11-of-19 (57.9%) from the field and 3-of-4 (75%) from beyond the arc. However, the Mavericks countered with a balanced attack from their starters and bench, ultimately securing the win.

The Nurkic-Marshall altercation

The incident occurred with 9:02 remaining in the third quarter after Nurkic committed an offensive foul. As he returned to his side of the court, he turned back toward a group of Mavericks players that included Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, and Daniel Gafford.

Words were exchanged between Nurkic and Marshall before Nurkic slapped Marshall on the side of the head. Marshall responded with a missed punch, and Nurkic landed another strike before being shoved from behind by P.J. Washington.

Security and players from both teams quickly intervened to separate the two. Suns rookie Ryan Dunn pulled Nurkic away while Washington continued to escalate the situation. Technical fouls were assessed to Nurkic, Marshall, and Washington, all of whom were ejected from the game.

Fallout for the Mavericks and Suns

While the immediate impact of the ejections was felt during the game, the Mavericks could face additional consequences. Reports suggest that P.J. Washington is likely to receive a suspension for his role in the altercation.

For the Suns, Durant’s individual brilliance continues to be a beacon for a team navigating challenges. However, the loss of Nurkic’s presence in future games could pose a significant challenge to Phoenix’s interior defense.

This contest showcased not just the fiery rivalry between the Mavericks and Suns but also the high stakes and emotions that come with NBA matchups. Both teams will need to refocus as they prepare for the next stretch of their season.