NCAAB News: Kevin Durant reveals his thoughts on Ace Bailey

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant addressed the comparisons with Rutgers forward Ace Bailey.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after defeating the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on November 08, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesKevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after defeating the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on November 08, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

By Ernesto Cova

There’s no such thing as a ‘can’t-miss’ kind of talent when it comes to the NBA Draft. However, if there’s something that comes close to it, it might as well be Ace Bailey.

The 6-foot-10 specimen has drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant because of his rare combination of size and shooting prowess. Some even believe he’s the best player in this class.

That’s a lot to say, considering he’s sharing the podium with the likes of Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper. Even so, when asked about that, Durant himself gave him his stamp of approval.

Kevin Durant calls Ace Bailey a ‘pure talent’

“Ace is a pure, pure talent. It’s insane the shots that he can make over multiple people at that length,” Durant said. “Him and his teammate Dylan Harper are playing some great ball. (Rutgers) is one of my favorite teams to watch.”

Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights runs out the court before their game against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies during the Players Era Festival basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 30, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bailey has the length and skills to create his own shot and pull up over any defender in the league, much like Durant. He hasn’t been asked to do much more in college, so there are concerns about his ability to help in other areas.

Even so, and even though he might never be a willing passer because that’s not in his nature, his talent speaks for itself. So far, he’s averaging almost 18 points and 8 boards for Rutgers, and it’ll be interesting to see how he fares if they make the NCAA tournament.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

