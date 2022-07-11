The NBA prepare to change transition take foul ruling, bench decorum sanctions and the Play-In Tournament in their next meeting.

Not everything is fun and laughs at the 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League tournament. As some of the members of the NBA's Board of Governors started to have meetings. This to discuss about some changes ahead of the 2022-23 NBA Season regarding fouls, sanctions and postseason formats.

The topics that will be discussed on Tuesday by the NBA's Board of Governors are due to game disruption, unhappy court-side fans and the increased popularity of the Play-In Tournament among all of the playing parts of the NBA, including teams, fans and owners.

Therefore, Commissioner Adam Silver and the league will have a meeting to discuss the topics as the Summer League comes to an end and the NBA Free-Agency is on point for the fans. As well as the current off-season is cooling off and the next NBA season is four months away.

The league is set to change rules ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, "NBA’s Board of Governors is expected on Tuesday to approve the Play-In Tournament as a regular part of future league seasons. The Play-In had been voted on a year-to-year basis in past two seasons, but support exists to turn it into annual element of NBA structure."

Additional reports mention the Board of Governors is looking forward to penalize the transition “take foul” during games. This has been tried out at the 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League. Also, there are talks about proper bench decorum sanctions by issuing harder penalties. This due to complaints about obstructed view of fans sitting behind the bench.