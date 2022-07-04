The NBA preseason will have the first major tournament in Las Vegas at the Thomas and Mack Center with the NBA Summer League. If you want to attend to this tournament you might want to know how to buy and how much does the tickets cost.

2022 NBA Summer League ticket prices: How to buy them and how much they cost?

The 2022 NBA Summer League will be the first major tournament of the 2022-23 NBA season. This tournament will reunite all 30 NBA franchises in Las Vegas at the Thomas and Mack Center from July 7 to July 17 to play a 77-game schedule in a round-robin format.

The event will kick-off with the matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Orlando Magic. The Florida franchise will have on the court his first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero, while the Texas franchise will have Jabari Smith Jr.

As for the schedule for the event, the first nine days will be to determine which teams will qualify to the last two days of the 2022 NBA Summer League. There will be at least 6 games each day at the Thomas and Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion.

How much does a ticket for a 2022 NBA Summer League game costs?

The Thomas and Mack Center will held the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Vivid Seats, there are tickets available as the general admission and the lower level section. The current price tickets are divided by day as follows:

NBA Summer League Day 1 ticket prices per section:

General Admission ticket prices: Between $50 and $76

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $128 and $217

NBA Summer League Day 2 ticket prices per section:

General Admission ticket prices: Between $52 and $79

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $220 and $237

NBA Summer League Day 3 ticket prices per section:

General Admission ticket prices: Between $56 and $83

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $151 and $299

NBA Summer League Day 4 ticket prices per section:

General Admission ticket prices: Between $50 and $88

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $158 and $377

NBA Summer League Day 5 ticket prices per section:

General Admission ticket prices: Between $42 and $83

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $135 and $295

NBA Summer League Day 6 ticket prices per section:

General Admission ticket prices: Between $41 and $65

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $150 and $285

NBA Summer League Day 7 ticket prices per section:

General Admission ticket prices: Between $46 and $69

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $137 and $352

NBA Summer League Day 8 ticket prices per section:

General Admission ticket prices: Between $41 and $65

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $150 and $388

NBA Summer League Day 9 ticket prices per section:

General Admission ticket prices: Between $48 and $65

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $175 and $531

NBA Summer League Day 10 ticket prices per section:

General Admission ticket prices: Between $45 and $75

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $180 and $396

NBA Summer League Day 11 ticket prices per section:

General Admission ticket prices: Between $48 and $73

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $180 and $410



