Just before the 2022-23 NBA Season starts, Alex Caruso wanted to change his No.6 jersey out of respect for Bill Russell's passing. However, the league denied his request due to an unexpected reason.

Sometimes bussiness and feelings can't be mixed. That's what happened to Alex Caruso when he made a request for a jersey-number change for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA Season. As one of the key players of the Chicago Bulls, there are some implications far outside from the basketball court for the NBA when it comes to the jerseys.

As the National Basketball Association try to keep the image of the best basketball league in the world, every decision made has to be given a very long and exhaustive thought before its irreversible. In fact, when something huge hits the NBA world, the league have made quick decisions that have lasted. For example, when Kobe Bryant died, the league decided to name the All-Star Game MVP award was named after him.

However, there are times when bussiness has to come first. As Alex Caruso wanted to pay a tribute to Bill Russell for his contribution to the game, the 28-year-old guard wanted to change his No.6 jersey. However, the NBA denied his request as the 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner, the change could break down in several changes that could jeopardize the bussiness.

NBA News: Alex Caruso was denied a request to change his No.6 jersey due to an unexpected reason

As one of the main players in the Chicago Bulls' roster last season, Alex Caruso increased his value not only on the basketball court, but out of it as well. In fact, his improvement was that big that even the Los Angeles Lakers' fans wanted him back at the Crypto Arena.

And, during the off-season, the basketball world was crushed by the terrible news of Bill Russell's passing. That's why the National Basketball Association stated the No.6 jersey will be permanently retire from every NBA franchise as a tribute for his contribution to the game. However, players who already are wearing the No.6 on their jersey will have the chance to stay with it, along with a patch on the number for the next 2022-23 NBA Season.

But, Alex Caruso told reporters on the Bulls' media day that he wanted to pay his tribute changing the number on his jersey. However, the league rejected his request, as he is a Top 75 among the jersey sales. In fact, last season the Chicago Bulls were Top 4 among the jersey sales as a franchise. This could have happened to LeBron James as well, as he is the top sales of NBA Players as the No.6 of the Los Angeles Lakers.