NBA News: Thunder’s Caruso makes something clear on Holmgren and Anthony Davis comparisons

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Alex Caruso recently addressed comparisons between Chet Holmgren and his former teammate, Anthony Davis.

Alex Caruso #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in action against the Chicago Bulls
© Patrick McDermott/Getty ImagesAlex Caruso #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in action against the Chicago Bulls

By Gianni Taina

The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a hot start with two impressive wins to open the NBA regular season, thanks in part to Chet Holmgren’s breakout performances. Holmgren’s play has drawn comparisons to NBA star Anthony Davis, and Alex Caruso didn’t shy away from offering his thoughts on the matter.

The comparisons began with Davis after Holmgren’s strong showing against Chicago, where he grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds. Following the game, Caruso was asked if he saw similarities to his former Lakers teammate.

The AD comparison is a tough one just cause AD’s so accomplished where he’s at in his career right now, and Chet obviously has a long way to go to match that, but I think he controls his destiny,” Caruso stated.

“Whatever he wants to accomplish in this league, he’s got it in front of him,” Caruso continued. “ He’s got the work ethic, he’s got the competitiveness. If you have those two things where you have the ability to get better, you have the want to get better, and you have the work ethic to get better, if you have those things, you can control your own destiny in the NBA.”

Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks. Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks. Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Caruso praises Holmgren’s versatility

Beyond the comparisons, Caruso also highlighted Holmgren’s versatility as a major asset to the team. “Chet can do so many different things. [He’s] a special player. He gives us versatility. He gives us a dynamic that not many teams in the league have, Caruso said.

Just with his skill, and then, he’s a tenacious competitor,” he added. He wants to improve. He wants to be better. He wants to be great, and he wants to win. And those are things as a young player are phenomenal to see, and then obviously, as his teammate, you love to see that, too.”

Holmgren makes Thunder history

After a dominant 102-87 victory over the Nuggets, Holmgren became the first Thunder player to post 25+ points, 14+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 4+ blocks, and 2+ steals in a single game. In their following win against the Bulls, he recorded another standout double-double, logging 21 points and 16 rebounds.

