NBA News: Hawks' Trae Young faces key absences ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Thunder

Ahead of Game 3 in the NBA regular season, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks received unfortunate news from the latest injury report, impacting their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Atlanta Hawks have started the NBA regular season on a high note with two wins over the Hornets and the Nets. With Trae Young as a key player, the Hawks are aiming to maintain their momentum towards the playoffs. However, the latest injury report has delivered some bad news ahead of Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Young has been the standout performer for the Hawks in their first two regular-season games. In the opener, he played 37 minutes and scored 30 points. In the second game, he logged 41 minutes, contributing 38 points to Atlanta’s victory.

Alongside Young, De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic have been instrumental in the Hawks’ strong start. Unfortunately, both players appeared on the team’s injury report ahead of the matchup against the Thunder.

With other players already sidelined due to injuries, Hunter is listed as questionable for the game due to inflammation in his right knee. Meanwhile, Bogdanovic is out with a right hamstring tendinopathy, and there is no current update on his recovery timeline.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (L) of Atlanta Hawks goes for a layup during the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA play-in game between Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls in Chicago, the United States, on April 17, 2024.

Hunter and Bogdanovic importance for the Hawks

The Hawks had planned to include Hunter and Bogdanovic in their starting five for the early games of the NBA regular season. However, these injuries present a significant challenge for the team as they prepare for the upcoming matchups. Adjusting their lineup will be crucial as they navigate through this setback in hopes of maintaining their strong start.

On one hand, Hunter has played in two regular season games, averaging 18 points and 2 assists per game. He has also been efficient from beyond the arc, shooting 40%, and has excelled at the free-throw line with a 92.3% success rate.

On the other hand, Bogdanovic, in the only game he has played so far this season, recorded 8 points, 2 assists, and made 100% of his free throws. He also grabbed 2 rebounds and shot 33.3% from beyond the arc.

What’s next for the Hawks?

In addition to facing the Thunder, the Hawks have a packed schedule this week with four games lined up. After Sunday’s game against Oklahoma City, the team will face the Wizards in back-to-back matchups on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Following a brief one-day break, the Hawks will take on the Kings this Friday, and wrap up the week with a game against the Pelicans on Sunday. This demanding stretch will test the team’s depth, especially with key players like Hunter and Bogdanovic dealing with injuries.