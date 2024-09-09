NBA News: Trae Young snubs Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan from his all-time starting five

Beyond the games, statistics, and analysis, it’s always intriguing to get a deeper look into NBA stars and their personal preferences for idols and great players. Recently, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young shared his all-time top 5 NBA players in an interview, notably leaving out Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan.

In a recent surge of exceptional talent that the NBA has provided over the past few years, Trae Young is no exception, joining a group of outstanding players that have emerged. The point guard recently shared an intriguing ranking of his all-time ideal starting five, which includes himself.

In an entertaining interview with Million $ Worth of Game, published on their X (formerly Twitter) account @mworthofgame, Trae Young took the opportunity to select the other four basketball players who would join him on his ideal all-time team. Notably, he excluded both Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and the legendary Michael Jordan.

In addition to including himself as the number one player, Trae Young boldly named Kobe Bryant as his second choice, Kevin Durant in third, LeBron James in fourth, and the great Shaquille O’Neal as his fifth and final pick.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks brings the ball up court during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 14, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

One of the most emerging talents in the NBA in recent years, Trae Young hesitated for a moment when asked about who would join him on a potential ideal team. However, he was decisive and clear in naming his selections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: JJ Redick believes there is a player who could be a major help to LeBron James at Lakers

Trae Young’s Top 5 shooters in the NBA

Although Trae Young left Stephen Curry out of his all-time NBA starting five, he didn’t hesitate to acknowledge Curry as one of the best shooters currently in the league.

It is well-known that Curry is considered one of the greatest, if not the greatest, long-range shooters in NBA history. While preferences and criteria can be subjective, Young’s opinion aligns with the majority, as he placed Curry at the top of his ranking when discussing the best shooters.

Advertisement

In line with his interview with Million $ Worth of Game, Young created a top five list of the best shooters in the league, and once again, he included himself:

Advertisement

Stephen Curry

Damian Lillard

Trae Young

Klay Thompson

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Advertisement

What’s next for Trae Young?

With just a few weeks remaining before the start of the new NBA season, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are focused on improving from their previous season, where they finished in tenth place, narrowly missing the Play-In Tournament.

Under the leadership of Quin Snyder, the Hawks are often seen as a potential surprise team in the Eastern Conference at the start of each season. However, due to various basketball-related and physical challenges, they have yet to meet the high expectations of their fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The addition of Larry Nance Jr. from the Pelicans complements the experience of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela, as they all aim to make a significant impact and go far in this season.

Head coach Quin Snyder converses with Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks against the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on February 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.