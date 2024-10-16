NBA News: Victor Wembanyama’s frustration puts San Antonio Spurs teammate under scrutiny

The San Antonio Spurs suffered a 120-117 loss to the Miami Heat, but it wasn’t the result that caught fans’ attention. Instead, Victor Wembanyama’s visible frustration during a pivotal moment placed one of his teammates in the spotlight.

Just 30 seconds into the first quarter, Harrison Barnes had possession near the three-point line. At that moment, Wembanyama made a quick cut, breaking free from Bam Adebayo and positioning himself under the rim, ready for an easy pass. Yet, Barnes hesitated and passed up the opportunity, opting to hold the ball.

Wembanyama’s reaction was immediate. He clapped his hands and shouted in frustration, clearly displaying his discontent with Barnes’ decision. The situation worsened moments later when he attempted a back pass that was intercepted by a Heat player, further souring Wembanyama’s mood.

It didn’t take long for fans to criticize Barnes for his decision-making, adding to what many consider a string of subpar performances recently. On social media, one fan remarked, “How he not see him, Wemby is literally seven foot five with his shoes on?” Another wrote, “Barnes knew he blew it. Even showed it in the lack of confidence he showed in that pass that was a turnover.” A third added, “Barnes doesn’t seem to offer much of anything when he is on the court. I hope his play improves or move him to a reserve roll.”

Wembanyama and team dynamics

Despite an impressive rookie season—where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, earning the 2024 Rookie of the Year award—Wembanyama has faced rumors suggesting that some Spurs players have been reluctant to involve him in the offense. These speculations, which emerged last season, have lingered as observers continue to scrutinize the team’s dynamics.

Earlier this year, Wembanyama addressed the rumors, acknowledging their existence but firmly denying their validity. “Of course, I’ve heard of it, but it’s never been close to reality,” he explained. “I needed time to figure out how I want to play and how I need to play for a team and I guess everyone needed time to figure out how to play with me… No, there’s nobody on that team that doesn’t want to pass me the ball, there’s nobody I don’t want to pass the ball to.”