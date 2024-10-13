NBA Rumors: The reason Spurs were doubtful on pairing Victor Wembanyama with Chris Paul

The San Antonio Spurs were eager to add a veteran presence to support Victor Wembanyama, but doubts surfaced when Chris Paul first arrived.

As one of the youngest squads in the NBA, the San Antonio Spurs are focused on transforming their team for the upcoming season. With the signing of veteran point guard Chris Paul, the team hoped to bring valuable experience to a roster led by rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. However, initial concerns surrounded Paul’s potential fit with the young Spurs roster.

As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst addressed in his podcast, there was no big expectation about Paul in the team: “In speaking to folks there, bringing in Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, they obviously had their reasons why they wanted that veteran presence there. There was some uncertainty I would say — I wouldn’t say it was concern — but there was some wonder from the Spurs.

“How were all these young guys gonna adapt to dealing with these two veterans who come in and — to put it kindly — Chris Paul has a big voice on teams that he’s on,” he continued. “With Victor (Wembanyama) leading the way, the acceptance of Chris Paul’s leadership technique…has gone very well in San Antonio, better than they thought, I am told,” Windhorst ended.

While it seemed that Paul, after years spent with an established team like the Golden State Warriors, might initially struggle to adjust to such a young group, the opposite has proven true. Paul’s experience and leadership have seamlessly integrated into the Spurs’ dynamic.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs slaps hands with Chris Paul #3 during action against the Orlando Magic in the first half of a preseason game at Frost Bank Center on October 9, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

The Spurs signed both NBA veterans Chris Paul (39) and Harrison Barnes (32), seeing this opportunity as his next step into the team’s reconstruction, on and off the court. With the Spurs being able to hold a young base, and signing experienced players that can make an immediate impact, we might see San Antonio aiming for the playoffs.

Chris Paul’s immeadiate impact in Spurs

Apart from needing a veteran to take the leader role in such a young roster, team coach Gregg Popovich was desperately for a playmaker in the team. So far, Paul seems to have suited the expectations.

Paul’s immediate impact has been felt on the court, particularly in his role as a playmaker. In the Spurs’ preseason victories over the Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz, Paul didn’t need to score much but dished out 11 assists (3 against the Magic and 8 against the Jazz), solidifying his role as the team’s facilitator.

What did Gregg Popovich say about Paul

Popovich already addressed Paul’s signing in media day, drawing a comparison drawing a comparison to the early days of Tim Duncan, Emanuel Ginobili and Tony Parker. “When Timmy, Manu, and Tony arrived, there were veterans to help them settle in. I think this will be the first time these young guys have that kind of support,” Popovich said.

It seems Popovich’s plan to bring in veteran leadership is paying off. Paul’s leadership and playmaking skills are proving to be an ideal complement to Wembanyama and the Spurs’ young core.