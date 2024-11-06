NBA News: Warriors' coach Steve Kerr outlines future plans for Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been on the bench for the last four games, a surprising move by Steve Kerr. Recently, the head coach shared insights into his decision and what lies ahead for Kuminga this NBA season.

Jonathan Kuminga began the 2024-25 NBA season as part of the Golden State Warriors’ starting lineup, featuring in the first three games. However, following a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Steve Kerr made a strategic shift, placing him on the bench—a decision that has remained unchanged. The coach has now opened up about the reasoning behind this move and how it aligns with his long-term vision for the young forward.

“We need JK’s force and power,” Kerr acknowledged during an interview with Willard & Dibs. “Frankly, we need it more off the bench than we do in the starting lineup… I think it suits him well with this team. Until things change, we’ll keep going with this.”

When asked how Kuminga responded to his new role, Kerr expressed satisfaction: “I love what I’m seeing. He’s handling it great. He obviously wants to start, everybody wants to start, but that hasn’t impacted his effort or energy at all.” He then added: “In fact, I think he’s looked even better since we’ve brought him off the bench.”

Kerr has a point

The numbers seem to back up Steve Kerr’s decision. In the initial games where he started, Kuminga’s contributions were modest: 10 points against the Portland Trail Blazers, just 2 against the Utah Jazz, and 12 in the loss to the Clippers.

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors.

Since transitioning to a bench role, Kuminga has been noticeably more productive. He delivered 17 and 16 points in consecutive games against the New Orleans Pelicans, followed by a standout 23-point performance against the Houston Rockets and 15 points vs. the Washington Wizards.

“It’s a huge factor for JK to give us what he’s giving,” Kerr emphasized. “Again, everything is about the puzzle fitting. Everything is about putting together five-man combinations,” he explained. “But I love what we’re seeing from JK.”

A key test for the Warriors

Kerr’s decision to bench Kuminga appears to be paying off, benefiting both the team and the player. As the Warriors head into Wednesday’s clash with the Boston Celtics, this strategy will face a significant test. Both teams are early title contenders with just one loss each this season, making this matchup a prime opportunity to assess the Warriors’ strengths and pinpoint areas for improvement.

