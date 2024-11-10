Volunteers fans receive encouraging injury update from QB Nico Iamaleava after game vs Bulldogs

Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava was forced to leave the game early against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but his coach cleared up any doubts about what happened.

The Tennessee Volunteers continue to make strong strides this season in the NCAAF, especially after a dominant win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. However, the main storyline of the day was the early departure of their star QB, Nico Iamaleava, from the field. Later, an update on his condition was revealed.

The Vols are having an outstanding season with a current record of eight wins and just one loss. Much of their success can be attributed to the impressive performance of Iamaleava, who has been a key piece in their offense. As a result, if he is unable to recover in the short term, it would be a significant loss for the team.

Regarding his situation, it was head coach Josh Heupel who, in a post-game press conference, delivered a positive message about the injury suffered by the QB: “We anticipate on having him ready next week,” Heupel said. “Cautionary measure at halftime, so we’ll be ready to roll on Saturday.”

With that in mind, Iamaleava is expected to be ready for a crucial matchup next weekend, when Tennessee faces none other than the Georgia Bulldogs—certainly one of the most anticipated games of the week.

Nico Iamaleava #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers attempts a pass during the first half of the Duke’s Mayo Classic against the NC State Wolfpack at Bank of America Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Before leaving the field due to the injury, the QB completed 8 of 13 passing attempts for 174 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also rushed for 22 yards on four attempts.

What happened to Nico Iamaleava?

The talented Vols quarterback was unable to finish the game against Mississippi State after having to leave the field before the end of the first half. But what exactly happened to the QB?

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava was forced to exit the game early due to an upper-body injury, with the team confirming he would not return. The injury occurred after a significant hit from Mississippi State safety Isaac Smith late in the first half.

In his place, backup quarterback Gaston Moore stepped in and delivered a solid performance, leading his team to a 33-14 victory over the Bulldogs.

Gaston Moore #13 of the Tennessee Volunteers scrambles with the ball in the second half during their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Josh Heupel, proud of his players

The Volunteers are slowly emerging as serious contenders for big things this season in the NCAAF, and their head coach, Josh Heupel, is incredibly proud of what his players have accomplished, both throughout the season and in their most recent game.

“Another SEC win, a good win, proud of the way the guys played for four quarters,” Heupel stated to the press after achieving their eight victory in the season.

“Played hard, played physical, obviously offensively, some things early in the football game that had an opportunity to change the way the game is played. Just not an efficient second or third down. There are little things that they did in the fourth down that we don’t end up converting on, but all in all, a really good night. I’m proud of the way some of the guys responded. Gaston Moore, the way he played, the running backs getting an opportunity to play really well. Defensively, a couple of runs, but all in all great night. I thought they were really good on third downs again,” Heupel concluded.

Head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on in the first half during their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

What’s next for the Tennessee Volunteers?