NBA News: Warriors confirm another injury apart from Stephen Curry

In addition to Stephen Curry's injury, the Golden State Warriors have announced that another player will be sidelined for Game 4 of the NBA regular season.

The Golden State Warriors suffered their first loss of the NBA regular season against the Clippers, compounded by an injury update on Stephen Curry, who is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks. In addition to Curry, the Warriors confirmed another injury update, impacting their rotation further.

The Warriors had high hopes for maintaining their winning momentum after strong performances in their first two games but were halted by the Clippers, currently ranked third in defense this season.

Besides Curry, De’Anthony Melton has also sustained an injury, as reported by ESPN’s Kendra Andrews on X: “Warriors also announce De’Anthony Melton sustained a back injury and will miss the next two games.”

Melton has been a valuable bench player, generating scoring opportunities against both the Trail Blazers and Jazz. With his absence, Moses Moody is expected to step up and potentially see increased playing time in the upcoming games.

De’Anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors in action against the Sacramento Kings during their preseason game at Chase Center on October 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Melton’s performance with the Warriors

Steve Kerr relied on Melton from the bench to secure victories, viewing him as a versatile asset, particularly valuable for assisting, rebounding and scoring against opponents.

In the three games he played this season, Melton averaged 6.3 points with a 36.8% three-point shooting percentage and a 35.0% field goal percentage. He also contributed 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game, providing depth and a well-rounded presence for the Warriors off the bench.

Kerr still has solid options on the bench, including Moses Moody. So far this NBA regular season, Moody has averaged 15 minutes on the floor, scoring 10 points per game.

Additionally, Moody contributed an average of 1 assist and 1.7 rebounds per game, providing dependable support and energy off the bench. With Curry and Melton out, Moody’s role is likely to expand as the Warriors aim to maintain their momentum.

What’s next for the Warriors without Curry and Melton?

With multiple games on the horizon, the Warriors face a crucial period as they adapt to playing without Curry and Melton. First up, they’ll host the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on October 29, followed by a rematch at the same venue for Game 5 on October 30. After these back-to-back home games, the Warriors hit the road to face the Houston Rockets on November 2.