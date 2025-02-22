Luis Suarez reveals his all-time 5-team dream pick

Over time, Luis Suarez has dealt with injuries that cost him the speed that once defined his game. However, he has adapted his style to remain a top performer at Inter Miami. At 38 years old, he continues to showcase his incredible goal-scoring ability. In the 2024 MLS season, he and Lionel Messi lead their team in goals. Suarez recently revealed his all-time five-player dream team. However, his selection left out a historic former teammate.

Luis Suarez participated in a dynamic with the MLS Instagram official account. He had to pick his 5-team dream. He left clear that he never forgets his roots or his past. When selecting his all-time five-player dream team, he included two Uruguayan national teammates: Fernando Muslera and Diego Godin. He also reflected on his Barcelona years, naming Andres Iniesta, Neymar, and Lionel Messi.

However, he also acknowledged a historic midfielder who played a key role in his career. That player is the English midfielder Steven Gerrard. Although Suarez did not include him in his five-player dream team, he made sure to mention him: “I left Gerrard out, but it was difficult”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The historic midfielder Steven Gerrard was very important for Luis Suarez at Liverpool. Even when Gerrard retired Suarez gave him some emotional words: “…As the weeks went by Steven showed me the leader that he is. How winning and ambitious he was on the field, but also a close and constant companion. Someone who supported me, always, and who taught me how to bring out the best in me…,” stated Luis Suarez on Instagram.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar played together for three seasons in Barcelona.

Advertisement

However, for the midfield, he chose Spanish legend Andres Iniesta, his teammate in 145 matches. Suarez’s tenure at FC Barcelona elevated him to legendary status. His impact was not limited to the club but extended to world soccer. At Barcelona, he scored 195 goals and provided 113 assists. It was the club where he shined the most, both in performance and statistics. His five-player dream team clearly reflects the influence of his time with the Catalan team.

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami star Luis Suarez names the greatest player in soccer history

Luis Suarez’s historic partnership with Neymar and Messi: A legendary attacking trio

Another noteworthy detail is his mention of close friends and legendary attacking partners: Neymar and Messi. The trio, known as ‘MSN,’ defined an era with their dazzling style of play. Suarez and Messi combined for 112 goals, while he and Neymar contributed to 40.

Advertisement

Statistically, they were his best attacking partners. However, their impact went beyond numbers. Their legacy is what truly sets them apart. The trio made history by inspiring thousands of young talents. When they shared the field, they looked unstoppable.

Luis Suarez made an underrated impact at Liverpool

For many soccer experts, Luis Suarez’s best form came during his time at Liverpool. His performances in England are considered the peak of his career. Statistically, he scored 82 goals and provided 31 assists in three seasons. His impact on the club was undeniable. Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard also praised Suarez’s brilliance. He called him the best teammate he ever had, saying, “I would say Suarez, simply because he had everything.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gerrard even stated that Luis Suarez gave his best from the very first training session: “He immediately trained as if he was playing,” stated Suarez. He also added a curious anecdote he experienced alongside Jamie Carragher and Luis Suarez: “I remember (Jamie) Carragher and I used to say to each other: ‘I don’t want to play against him in training’”.