Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to be very active in free agency, considering they will have close to $60 million in cap space and many needs as they aim to compete for the Super Bowl.

Last season was disappointing with a 10-7 record and an early elimination in the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens, allowing nearly 300 rushing yards between Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson.

Although the most important decision is choosing a quarterback between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Steelers have surprised everyone by signing a player who wasn’t on the radar for a position where they arguably have excess personnel.

Who did the Pittsburgh Steelers just sign?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Donald Parham Jr. The 27-year-old tight end spent time on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad last season. From 2020 to 2023, he was part of the Los Angeles Chargers, and before that stint, he was one of the top players in the XFL with the Renegades.

The move is surprising because the tight end position didn’t seem like a need for the Steelers, considering they already have two key players on the roster in Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

