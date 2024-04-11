The NBA playoffs are just around the corner, and as things stand with a few games to go, the Play-In would bring us a big matchup between LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors. According to Draymond Green, the Dubs would be favorites for this showdown.

“We’ve beaten the Lakers the last couple of times,” Green said on his podcast ‘The Draymond Green Show’ on Wednesday. “The Lakers are always a tough matchup, having [Anthony Davis] on the court always makes a difference. I am very confident if we played them in a play-in situation that we could win — that we will win.“

Green has reasons for optimism, since the Warriors gained the upper hand in their last three meetings against the purple and gold. Los Angeles did beat Golden State in the first matchup between them though, in a double-overtime win in January.

However, the Dubs big man made it clear he has nothing but respect for the Lakers, especially for James and Anthony Davis, who are without any doubt their most impactful players.

“In saying that, anytime you’re playing against AD and Bron in a one-game situation, it’s tough,” Green said. “They’re always more than capable of putting a great night together, and it’s more likely in a one-game situation that they’re going to put a great night together than a bad night. So it’s always tough. Nonetheless, that is where we are and I have total confidence that we can take advantage of some things that they do and win the game if that is the case.”

Where do Warriors, Lakers stand in the West

Both the Warriors and Lakers have already secured a Play-In spot, but there are still some games left to finish the regular season. So they can still avoid facing each other next week, but chances are it will happen.

Golden State is currently 10th in the Western Conference standings with a 44-35 record, with Los Angeles just half a game above. However, both teams can still go up:

6 – New Orleans Pelicans (47-32)

7 – Phoenix Suns (47-33)

8 – Sacramento Kings (45-34)

9 – Los Angeles Lakers (45-35)

10 – Golden State Warriors (44-35)

What’s next for Warriors

Following a 134-120 victory over the Lakers on Tuesday, the Warriors return to action tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. Steve Kerr’s men will be back on the floor Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, facing the Utah Jazz on Sunday in the regular season finale.

What’s next for Lakers

Unlike the Dubs, LeBron and company have only two games left. Both of them will be on the road, first on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies and then in New Orleans to play the Pelicans.