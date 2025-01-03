NFL News: Mike McCarthy makes big revelation about his possible last game as Cowboys HC

Sunday could be Mike McCarthy‘s last game at the helm of the Dallas Cowboys, as the head coach of America’s Team will be out of contract at the end of the 2024 NFL regular season and owner Jerry Jones’ organization will decide whether to extend the deal or look for another profile.

After the game against the Washington Commanders, a chaotic campaign will come to an end for the Cowboys, who have had to deal with multiple injuries such as Dak Prescott’s, which have directly impacted their results. Expectations of reaching the Super Bowl faded quickly and the season ends without Dallas in the playoffs.

Jones has stated on more than one occasion that he appreciates the work McCarthy has done this season, but the Cowboys head coach sent out a strong statement that could make it clear that his future may not be tied to the Dallas franchise.

McCarthy’s strong admission about his possible last game with the Cowboys

“I go to the stadium much earlier this time in my career than I used to. I won a Super Bowl in that home locker room at AT&T Stadium. I have a very strong emotional attachment that it hits me every time I walk in there and every time I walk out. So, yeah, I’m definitely aware of it,” McCarthy said in an interview with TheAthletic.com.

Mike McCarthy, head coach of the Dallas Cowboys

Will McCarthy continue with the Dallas Cowboys?

McCarthy’s nostalgic words suggest that continuity is unlikely. His situation is the same as that of the entire Cowboys coaching staff, whose contracts expire after the current season. Jones and the rest of the Dallas organization will take the time to think about a decision in the next few days. Even though the outlook is uncertain.

McCarthy’s tenure as Cowboys coach

The game against the Commanders could be McCarthy’s last in Dallas. The 61-year-old head coach has a 49-34 record in five seasons with the Cowboys and has at least 12 wins in three straight campaigns between 2021 and 2023. However, his big debt was the playoffs, an instance in which he has a 1-3 record.