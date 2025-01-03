NFL News: Brock Purdy and other three 49ers players were named NFC Pro Bowl alternates

Brock Purdy had to endure a challenging season with the San Francisco 49ers, where things didn’t go as planned, and the worst part is that the quarterback is now injured. Despite that, he and three other players were named Pro Bowl alternates, an honor that few players receive.

The other 49ers players named as alternates alongside Purdy were Leonard Floyd, Deommodore Lenoir, and Trent Williams. Their designation is to ensure they’re ready in case a starter can’t make the game, though it’s likely that Purdy, due to his injury, won’t even be able to attend.

In addition to the alternates, other 49ers players were fortunate enough to be named starters. Among them is George Kittle, who has six Pro Bowl appearances under his belt, nearly 1,000 yards accumulated in such events, and is also very close to reaching 10 touchdowns.

On the defensive side, Nick Bosa is also one of the starters representing the 49ers at the Pro Bowl. He’s been one of the most productive pass-rushers of the season. Another veteran making the list is Kyle Juszczyk, who received his ninth Pro Bowl selection.

George Kittle with the 49ers

When is the 2024 Pro Bowl?

The Pro Bowl is usually held in February, close to the Super Bowl. If any of the starters play in the championship game, the alternates will step in to take their place during the event.

Who is the 49ers player with the most Pro Bowl appearances?

The active player with the most Pro Bowl appearances is Trent Williams, with a total of 11. Not all of those came with the 49ers, as he was selected several times during his tenure with the Washington Commanders between 2010 and 2019.