Even though most teams would dive to have Kevin Durant on their roster, Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers trust his team to run it back without him.

Every single team in the NBA would go to great lengths to have Kevin Durant. But his huge contract, a recent history of injuries, and well-documented character issues are significant red flags, even for one of the greatest players of all time.

Multiple teams reached out to the Brooklyn Nets to try and trade for Durant. But he still has four years left in his contract, meaning it would require a historical return for them to let him go right now.

That's why Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers confirmed that his team is out of the race for his services. If anything, he believes their core can run it back and win the NBA championship again without him.

NBA News: Warriors GM Confirms They Won't Trade For Kevin Durant

"I like our team and where it's at," Myers told NBA.com. "I want to give the guys a chance to do it again. We kept most of it together, but we have to stay healthy. I didn't think we'd make it last year, but we did. I watch like you do. We'll see what happens."

"It's a good group. We're lucky. It'll be fun to see," Myers added. "We were really hunting last year. Now I guess we're back to being the hunted, which I didn't think we'd be. We'll see. I think we can handle it."

Durant Could Be Stuck With The Nets

Notably, it seems like the Warriors aren't the only team that would rather pass on KD. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, no franchise can afford to meet the Nets' steep demands for him:

"[Kevin] Durant's price is so high that nobody can afford to pay it," Windhorst said on NBA Today. "Right now, everybody's waiting for the price to get lower. I'm not hearing anything changing as far as the demand phase of this process."

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors won a championship before Durant arrived in the Bay and another one after he left. So, if someone can afford to snub him, that's definitely Bob Myers.