Even though they just won the NBA Finals, Bob Myers and the Golden State Warriors can't sleep on their laurels. They need to address their core's contract extensions to keep the band together.

The Dubs risk losing multiple stars due to their tight salary cap situation. And the new CBA proposal adds even bigger penalties for going over the luxury tax, which only complicates this further.

That's why the Warriors are taking a 'wait and see' approach with some of their contract extensions. However, Myers recently confirmed that they'll be more aggressive in getting Jordan Poole locked in for the future.

NBA News: Warriors Will Meet With Jordan Poole's Camp To Discuss An Extension

“We’re gonna meet with his reps I think after Tokyo, and sit down for the first time and start having that conversation," Myers said. "I think that’s about two weeks out from the deadline for him. Where that will go, I don’t know. I know that they wanna meet and I know we wanna meet. We’ll see what the next two weeks give us.”

Poole Could Force His Way Out Of The Bay Area

However, some around the league believe Poole has already outgrown the Warriors and his role, so he could try and force his way out of the team. That could lead the Dubs to overpay just to keep him:

“Poole, though, could have some [Harrison] Barnes in him,” an NBA executive told Heavy. “He got to show what he can do a bit when everyone was hurt and the team was bad, but he got pushed back within the team once Klay was healthy and everyone was talking about Wiggins and all. It depends on how they handle this contract. But if he gets the sense they do not want him, yeah, he is the one I could imagine looking elsewhere, like Barnes did. Of course, they replaced Barnes with Durant. Maybe they’ll do the same with Poole.”

Some could argue that Poole should start alongside Stephen Curry, and the aging Klay Thompson should come off the bench, but that's just not likely to happen. So, will Poole be ok with not starting? Remains to be seen.