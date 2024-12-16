NBA News: Stephen Curry drops confident take about the Warriors trade for Dennis Schroder

On Sunday, Stephen Curry‘s Golden State Warriors delivered a dominant offensive performance in their game against Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks, pouring in 74 points before halftime. But it wasn’t just their scoring that grabbed attention—the Warriors set a new franchise record for most three-pointers made in a single game, sinking 27 shots from beyond the arc. Despite this offensive explosion, Golden State became the first team in NBA history to lose a game in which they made over 27 three-pointers. Therefore, the Dennis Schroder trade may have come just in time.

Finding the right balance between offense and defense has been an ongoing challenge for the Warriors, who started the 2024-25 NBA season strong but have struggled to maintain that momentum on both ends of the floor. However, Curry remains optimistic about the team’s future, especially after the trade for Schroder.

In a recent interview with 95.7 The Game, Curry expressed confidence in Schroder’s ability to make an impact. “It can help me. It can help us. What helps me, helps us,” Curry said, underlining the importance of the new addition.

Schroder, known for his tenacious defense and fearlessness attacking the rim, is expected to provide immediate value on both sides of the ball. “I’m sure he’ll build chemistry with everyone else as well,” Curry added, suggesting that the team’s dynamic will improve with Schroder’s arrival.

Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers

How Schroder can help Curry, Warriors

From a defensive standpoint, Schroder’s ability to guard opposing playmakers and apply pressure on the ball will be invaluable. His aggressive perimeter defense could help the Warriors tighten up the holes that have appeared in their defense, particularly against high-powered offenses in the Western Conference.

Offensively, Schroder offers a versatile skill set that complements the Warriors’ high-paced style of play. Curry highlighted his ability to excel in pick-and-roll situations and make quick, smart decisions with the ball.

“He should give us another dynamic. Score the ball, that will help all of us,” Curry explained. Schroder’s drive to the basket adds another layer to Golden State’s attack, providing an option for when their three-point shooting isn’t clicking.

The Warriors are expected to have Schroder available for their next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, and his performance could be a key factor in their quest for a more balanced and cohesive roster.

Can Schroder provide defensive stability for the Warriors?

Despite their offensive firepower, the Golden State Warriors have struggled with consistency on the defensive end in the 2024-25 NBA season. Their recent 27 three-pointers in a loss to the Mavericks underscored a troubling imbalance that has plagued them for years. With Schroder now on the roster, the Warriors are hopeful that his defensive prowess can address some of their biggest concerns.

Schroder has earned a reputation as a pesky defender capable of disrupting opposing offenses. His ability to guard the perimeter and apply pressure on ball handlers could significantly improve Golden State’s defensive efficiency, especially in high-stakes matchups against Western Conference contenders.

Offensively, Schroder’s skills as a secondary ball handler fit seamlessly into the Warriors’ system. His playmaking ability in pick-and-roll situations offers an additional layer of creativity to an already potent offense. By taking some of the playmaking load off Curry, Schroder could allow the Warriors to become a more unpredictable offensive unit, capable of executing a variety of strategies depending on the flow of the game.

Schroder’s aggressive mentality when attacking the basket also adds another dimension to the Warriors’ offense. His ability to drive to the hoop complements Golden State’s perimeter shooting, making the team less reliant on the three-pointer, particularly on nights when they’re not hitting from deep.

Incorporating Schroder into the Warriors’ rotation could be the key to achieving greater balance, with his contributions potentially stabilizing both the defense and the offense. While it remains to be seen whether he can fully resolve the Warriors’ defensive inconsistencies, his arrival offers a promising solution to an ongoing issue and a boost to their hopes for a championship push in 2025.

