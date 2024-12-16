LeBron James’ return to the court after missing two games is welcome news for JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers. The team is working diligently to find the best way to manage the workload of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James sat out during the Lakers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers and their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He returned in a victory against the Memphis Grizzlies, where he flirted with a triple-double, recording 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

The time off appeared to pay dividends, as James looked noticeably fresher in the win over Memphis. Before the game, Redick shed light on the team’s strategy to manage James’ workload.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve communicated with LeBron, with Mike [Mancias], Leroy [Sims], Rob [Pelinka],” Redick said. “It’s not like these conversations haven’t been happening already. LeBron and I spoke Sunday right after our meeting and walkthrough at the arena, and again, he was already going to take an excused absence.”

Advertisement

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach JJ Redick look on during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“So we had a conversation about Portland specifically, and I think it was the right call for him to sort of take that game off given the foot thing from the previous week and the travel and all that,” he continued. “So it’s just something that we’ll continue to do throughout the season.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: JJ Redick, Anthony Davis highlight LeBron James’ key role in Lakers’ win

Redick discusses the importance of resting James

Prior to the matchup against the Grizzlies, Redick emphasized the necessity of resting players with heavy minutes, particularly veterans like LeBron. “Within an NBA season, for guys that play heavy minutes, there are times when you need a break. It’s just a reality,” Redick explained.

Drawing on his own 15-year NBA career, Redick shared his perspective on how the demands of the game affect aging players. “Later in my career, specifically with like Philly, they would come to me and say, ‘Hey, you’re running hot. Let’s look ahead at the schedule. There’s a back-to-back here,” Redick continued. “Do you think one of these games would make sense for you to rest?’ I think we’re trying to do that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

LeBron James on his return

James acknowledged the rarity of getting such an extended break during the NBA season but admitted it did him a world of good. “I felt pretty good,” LeBron said. “It’s very rare throughout a course of a season where you can take advantage of a schedule, and I was able to do that over the past week.”

see also NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors want to help Stephen Curry with former LeBron James teammate

The Lakers star further elaborated on the decision to sit out. “After that Hawks game, after that last road trip, I did my pre-game workout on that Sunday for the Portland [Trail Blazers] game and decided that it was probably best that I probably take that game off, and then looking forward to the schedule,” James explained.

Advertisement

“We didn’t play again until Friday in Minnesota,” he continued. “But if I had the opportunity to take more days and get my mind, body, and everything where I wanted to be for tonight. And it worked out.”