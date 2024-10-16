NBA News: Warriors HC Steve Kerr addresses the challenges with the lineup ahead of regular season

Following their victory over the Lakers, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr outlined the challenges the team faces with their lineup heading into the NBA regular season.

A flawless NBA preseason run for the Golden State Warriors has fans buzzing with excitement about the upcoming regular season. With their latest win in Game 5 against the Lakers, head coach Steve Kerr is now refining his game plan for the season opener.

With Stephen Curry leading the charge in their pursuit of another championship, the Warriors have delivered impressive performances, leaving fans optimistic about their form heading into the regular season.

Despite the positive momentum, Kerr faces a lineup dilemma as several players are in top form, including rising star Moses Moody. “He’s playing great. He has improved in so many ways, and we’ve loved seeing that,” Kerr shared with the media. “I think this is the most confidence he’s played with, and he’s going to play a big role for us.”

Kerr’s lineup challenge

With multiple players performing at a high level, Kerr acknowledges the challenge of finding playing time for everyone. “There are a lot of guys who can play significant roles on this team, and we find ourselves in that coach’s room every day, asking, ‘How do we get all these guys on the court because they all deserve it?'” he explained.

Moses Moody #4 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Colby Jones #20 of the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on October 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

However, Kerr sees this challenge as an opportunity to keep his roster motivated. “I’ve asked all of them to give their best effort and make it difficult for us to decide. They’re all doing just that,” he added.

Warriors’ standout performances vs. Lakers

While Curry remains the focal point, other key contributors have impressed Kerr. Moody, for example, delivered a standout performance, scoring 21 points in just 19 minutes of play. Additionally, Looney, Waters III, and Payton II each grabbed five rebounds, showcasing the team’s depth.

As the regular season approaches, Kerr is focused on making strategic decisions to maximize the talent on his roster, with the Warriors determined to compete for the NBA title once again.