Lakers news: Dalton Knecht claims to have a mission within the franchise after failed trade

The Los Angeles Lakers showed their willingness to take risks in the NBA trade market, adding Shake Milton, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Luka Doncic, while also attempting to acquire Mark Williams. However, the trade fell through. Following the failed deal, Dalton Knecht, who was included in the package for Williams, spoke publicly for the first time about the situation.

“Like you said, it’s strange, one of the few people that’s ever gotten traded and then come back…So, it’s been a crazy journey. Just glad to be back and be a part of the team. Get to learn from Luka (Doncic) now. I had AD-Bron, now with Luka and Bron, so it’s crazy. Get to learn from a lot of greats,” stated Knecht.

Although it was a situation that he described as strange, he made it clear that he is happy to be part of the Lakers and even stated that he must now learn from Luka Doncic. Dalton is so far a rookie and will have the opportunity to learn alongside Doncic and LeBron.

Los Angeles Lakers‘ HC JJ Redick has already been able to improve several players and this may be just the beginning of a great career in which Dalton has had great mentors and may have to look for opportunities to prove his worth with the team.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates his dunk with teammate Dalton Knecht #4 while playing the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup at Crypto.com Arena on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish were set to be traded for Mark Williams of the Charlotte Hornets, but the deal collapsed after Williams reportedly failed his medical exams. Knecht admitted the situation felt like a movie, calling it a crazy time. Despite the uncertainty, Knecht now has an opportunity to carve out a role in the Lakers’ rotation, already logging 16 minutes against the Utah Jazz and scoring 10 points.

Can Dalton Knecht earn a place within Lakers’ roster?

If Dalton Knecht wants to solidify his place with the Los Angeles Lakers, he must showcase a more versatile skill set, something head coach JJ Redick values, especially after the departure of Anthony Davis.

Dalton Knecht can look to LeBron James and Austin Reaves, who have both stepped up defensively following the exits of Christie and Davis. Redick has emphasized two-way impact, meaning Knecht will need to prove he can contribute beyond scoring by improving his defensive presence and adaptability.