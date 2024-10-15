Warriors News: Steve Kerr finds the perfect role for new Stephen Curry’s teammate

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr seems to have found the ideal role for one of Stephen Curry’s new teammates.

The Golden State Warriors have been retooling their roster following the departure of Klay Thompson, a key figure alongside Stephen Curry. As the team adjusts, Steve Kerr appears to have pinpointed the perfect spot for one of their fresh additions.

That player is Buddy Hield, who has impressed during the NBA preseason despite not starting in any of the games. Kerr now believes Hield could serve as the team’s sixth man, offering a valuable scoring boost off the bench.

Kerr emphasized Hield’s ability to make an immediate impact as a bench scorer. “He comes off the bench, and you can feel his impact immediately,” Kerr said on NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s not shy. We need that. We need a scorer off the bench, and he’s been fantastic his first four games. I’m real excited about Buddy.”

For his part, Hield is clear about his role with the Warriors and what he hopes to accomplish. “It doesn’t matter at all whether I start or come off the bench,” Hield told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Whatever the team needs me to do, I just want to be effective in my role and play at the highest level I can.”

Buddy Hield #7 of the Golden State Warriors in action against the Sacramento Kings. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Warriors’ offseason moves

Following Klay Thompson’s move to the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors made several key offseason acquisitions, including De’Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, Lindy Waters III, and Kyle Anderson.

These new additions are expected to bolster the Warriors’ depth and offensive firepower, but the team will need to work on building chemistry and integrating these talents into their system.

Steve Kerr confident in Wiggins

Despite the loss of a franchise icon like Thompson, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr remains confident in Andrew Wiggins stepping into an expanded role. Kerr has expressed his belief that Wiggins can increase his 3-point shooting output to help fill the void.

“I’ve already told him: six 3-pointers a game,” Kerr shared with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke. “He’s a really good 3-point shooter. His numbers dipped a little last year, but since he’s been here, it’s been 39, 40 percent.”

