Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Tigres UANL will face off against Cruz Azul in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 7 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Tigres UANL are riding high after a strong week that saw them win their Matchday 6 match and advance to the next round of the Concacaf Champions Cup with a victory over Real Esteli in the second leg.

Sitting just three points behind the leaders, Tigres are aiming to keep their momentum going. They’ll face Cruz Azul, who have rebounded from a slow start with three straight wins to climb to sixth place. Cruz Azul are now eyeing a spot at the top of the table, making this matchup crucial for both sides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Tigres UANL will take on Cruz Azul in the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, February 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Mateusz Bogusz of Cruz Azul – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Advertisement

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.