NBA News: Warriors make their first official move to help Stephen Curry

This season didn’t go as expected for the Golden State Warriors. Steve Kerr’s team didn’t have the rythm and consistency that led them to an NBA championship a year ago, failing to capitalize on Stephen Curry‘s incredible level.

Steph continued to carry the team as much as he could, but it wasn’t enough to get far. The Dubs were eliminated by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Conference semifinals, so now it’s time to plan how to bounce back.

The 2023-24 season won’t start until October, but they cannot waste their time. That’s why the Warriors have already made their first significant move by announcing who will replace GM Bob Myers.

Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to GM

The Golden State Warriors have promoted Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager, a position that Myers successfully occupied for 11 seasons. This is a necessary move to help Curry get the team back to glory days.

It’s safe to say Dunleavy Jr. was preparing to get this job at some point, having served as Vice President of Basketball Operations for the last two seasons. Previously, he also worked as Assistant General Manager.

He will have big decisions to make, with the future of Draymond Green in the Bay area an intriguing topic within the organization.