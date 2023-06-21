The Golden State Warriors took many steps back this season. Even with Stephen Curry playing at an incredible level, Steve Kerr’s men looked like a completely different team compared to the previous year, in which they won the NBA Finals.

This regress doesn’t come at the best of times, since the Dubs are going through some important changes within the organization. Bob Myers, the architect behind their success, is leaving after 12 years.

The Warriors have already filled that gap by promoting Mike Dunleavy Jr., but more changes could be on the horizon. Not only on the roster, but also in the front office.

Rumor: Shaun Livingston is leaving Golden State

According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, Shaun Livingston is stepping down as Director of Players’ Affairs and Engagement at the Warriors to spend more time with his family.

The 37-year-old is reportedly leaving the Bay area to relocate to Las Vegas with his wife and children. Livingston spent the final five years of his career in Golden State, where he won three rings and became a fan favorite.

Hopefully, Warriors fans won’t have to see more legends leaving the franchise this offseason. However, it’s hard to predict what will happen with Draymond Green.