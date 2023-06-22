The NBA offseason is underway, which is why many we should keep an eye on many teams. The New York Knicks are obviously a team to watch, but so are the Golden State Warriors, who want to maximize Stephen Curry‘s prime years.

The Dubs have already made big changes, especially since Bob Myers stepped down as general manager. The team promoted Mike Dunleavy Jr., who shocked everyone by trading Jordan Poole for Chris Paul.

But the young guard wouldn’t be the only player on his way out. Donte DiVincenzo becomes a free agent this offseason, and the Knicks are reportedly interested in offering him a new landing spot.

Rumor: Knicks eye Donte DiVincenzo

“I’m told that several influential people with the Knicks are fans of adding Donte DiVincenzo to this roster in free agency,” IAN Begley of SNY said. “DiVincenzo is a free agent this summer, so that’s a name to keep an eye on.”

The 2018 first-rounder was not a household name in the Bay area, but he did prove to be a useful rotational player for the Dubs. However, the destination of any free agent is usually unpredictable, so we’ll see.