NBA News: Warriors star Draymond Green makes major admission about Stephen Curry and Chris Paul

Ahead of Game 10 in the NBA regular season, Draymond Green made an admission regarding Stephen Curry and Chris Paul in the beginning of his career with the Golden State Warriors.

Twelve years ago, Draymond Green made his NBA debut with the Golden State Warriors. At the time, Green joined a young Stephen Curry, who was already beginning to showcase his immense talent in the league. Their relationship grew stronger as the Warriors laid the foundation for a dynasty, often facing off against Chris Paul, then a key figure for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Back in 2012, during one of the early Warriors-Clippers matchups, Green was a rookie just starting his NBA journey. Curry had a few years of experience, while Paul was already established as one of the league’s top point guards. Reflecting on that period during a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Green made a surprising admission about his role in shaping Curry’s competitive focus.

“Chris Paul was the top dog at point guard. So, I come in, and I’m watching him and Steph’s relationship, and I’m like, ‘That ain’t gonna work for us to be who we want to be.’ Him kind of being your big bro,” Green explained, detailing why he deliberately drove a wedge between Curry and Paul.

Green elaborated further: “‘Yo, he’s playing on that. He’s using that to keep you here, but I don’t like that.’ So, I start being messy in between and creating a rift, because I’m like, ‘I need this rift in order for us to be able to move ahead of them.’” The calculated move was part of Green’s effort to prepare the Warriors for future battles, particularly against Paul and the Clippers.

Chris Paul and Stephen Curry playing with the Golden State Warriors.

Green reflects on his relationship with Paul

Green also discussed the impact of his actions on his relationship with Paul: “They were super tight. I intentionally started creating a rift because I felt like CP was using that to his advantage. And then as I’m creating a rift with them, me and CP (clashed). And under no circumstance did I even want to correct it.”

This incident laid the groundwork for one of the most captivating rivalries in the Western Conference. As the Warriors began their ascent to dominance, their clashes with Paul’s Clippers became must-watch basketball, thrilling fans across the league.

Green’s contributions to the Warriors’ dynasty

While this episode is a fascinating insight into Green’s mindset, his contributions to the Warriors go far beyond off-court dynamics. Since joining the team, Green has been a cornerstone of their success, averaging 8.7 points per game across his career. With a .525 field goal percentage and 7 rebounds per game, his ability to impact both ends of the floor has been vital to the Warriors’ championship runs.

Over 12 seasons with the team, Green’s leadership and versatility have made him a fan favorite and a crucial piece of head coach Steve Kerr’s game plan. As the Warriors continue to compete in the league, Green remains an integral part of their pursuit of success.