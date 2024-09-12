NBA News: Warriors star Stephen Curry chooses top two favorite shots in his career

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, renowned for his clutch shooting, has revealed the two most memorable game-winning shots from his illustrious career.

Stephen Curry, star of the Golden State Warriors, has ranked his two best decisive shots in his personal history. One of them was when Team USA faced France in the basketball final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Curry was instrumental in the U.S. victory over France in the final. His ability to score from long distance was key to securing gold for the U.S. team, and a three-pointer made with little time left in the game is considered by him as one of the best of his career.

In an interview with Under Armour Basketball, Stephen Curry mentioned that his three-pointer with less than 35 seconds left in the game was one of the best shots of his career. “Four threes in a row to close out the gold medal game,” Curry said. “And then that last one, which was kind of a ridiculous shot even by my standards. So, all that to say, it’s like top two for sure.”

In addition, Curry mentioned another memorable three-pointer he scored in 2016 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. “I think the OKC game, even though it wasn’t a championship game, it was still kinda one of the Mike Breen ‘double bang’ moments,” Curry said. “Just a loud shot in our rise as a team. But I’d say the golden dagger is up there. Top two.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being called for a in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Why these shots stand out in history?

Curry’s selection of these two shots not only speaks to his personal achievements but also underscores his lasting impact on the sport. The shot during the 2024 Olympics exemplifies his leadership on the international stage, solidifying his role as a global basketball icon. On the other hand, the 2016 shot against Oklahoma City Thunder is etched in NBA fans’ memories as one of the most thrilling buzzer-beaters, marking a turning point in the Warriors’ journey to greatness.

These moments represent not only Curry’s incredible shooting range and accuracy but also his mental toughness in the biggest moments, ensuring his place in NBA lore as one of the most clutch players of all time.