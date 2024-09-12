Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Warriors star Stephen Curry chooses top two favorite shots in his career

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, renowned for his clutch shooting, has revealed the two most memorable game-winning shots from his illustrious career.

Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States reacts after a three point basket during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.
© Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States reacts after a three point basket during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

By Alexander Rosquez

Stephen Curry, star of the Golden State Warriors, has ranked his two best decisive shots in his personal history. One of them was when Team USA faced France in the basketball final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Curry was instrumental in the U.S. victory over France in the final. His ability to score from long distance was key to securing gold for the U.S. team, and a three-pointer made with little time left in the game is considered by him as one of the best of his career.

In an interview with Under Armour Basketball, Stephen Curry mentioned that his three-pointer with less than 35 seconds left in the game was one of the best shots of his career. “Four threes in a row to close out the gold medal game,” Curry said. “And then that last one, which was kind of a ridiculous shot even by my standards. So, all that to say, it’s like top two for sure.”

Advertisement

In addition, Curry mentioned another memorable three-pointer he scored in 2016 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. “I think the OKC game, even though it wasn’t a championship game, it was still kinda one of the Mike Breen ‘double bang’ moments,” Curry said. “Just a loud shot in our rise as a team. But I’d say the golden dagger is up there. Top two.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being called for a in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being called for a in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Why these shots stand out in history?

Curry’s selection of these two shots not only speaks to his personal achievements but also underscores his lasting impact on the sport. The shot during the 2024 Olympics exemplifies his leadership on the international stage, solidifying his role as a global basketball icon. On the other hand, the 2016 shot against Oklahoma City Thunder is etched in NBA fans’ memories as one of the most thrilling buzzer-beaters, marking a turning point in the Warriors’ journey to greatness.

NBA News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals who mocked him after rough start at Olympics

see also

NBA News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals who mocked him after rough start at Olympics

These moments represent not only Curry’s incredible shooting range and accuracy but also his mental toughness in the biggest moments, ensuring his place in NBA lore as one of the most clutch players of all time.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes something clear to Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy after exciting debut
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes something clear to Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy after exciting debut

NFL: Deebo Samuel of the 49ers and Antoine Griezmann of Atlético Madrid participate in skills challenge
NFL

NFL: Deebo Samuel of the 49ers and Antoine Griezmann of Atlético Madrid participate in skills challenge

NFL News: Joe Burrow gives key wrist injury update after controversial water bottle incident
NFL

NFL News: Joe Burrow gives key wrist injury update after controversial water bottle incident

Brazil: Robinho fails in appeal, former Man City and Real Madrid star to serve full prison sentence
Soccer

Brazil: Robinho fails in appeal, former Man City and Real Madrid star to serve full prison sentence

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo