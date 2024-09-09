Trending topics:
NBA News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals who mocked him after rough start at Olympics

Stephen Curry revealed which teammate teased him after his rough start with Team USA at the Olympics.

By Gianni Taina

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry played a key role in helping Team USA secure their fifth consecutive gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. While Curry shined during the semifinal against Serbia and the final versus France, his Olympic campaign didn’t start off smoothly. The typically lethal sharpshooter had an uncharacteristic shooting slump early on, raising some eyebrows.

In the first four games, Curry struggled, making just 5 of 20 three-point attempts—an unusually low percentage for him. However, in the final two games, Curry returned to form, sinking 17 of 26 threes, including four consecutive shots in the fourth quarter against France to clinch the game and earn his first Olympic gold.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Curry shared that teammate Anthony Edwards playfully ribbed him for his early shooting woes, joking that Curry had saved all his makes for the end of the tournament.

“He (Edwards) was like, ‘I only showed up to Paris for the last three days,’ because I saved all of my shots for the last two games,” Curry explained. “I didn’t shoot the ball well in the first four. I think I only made like five 3s, then I ended up making 17, sorry 16, in those last two games”.

Gold medalists Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards of Team United States smile on the podium. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Curry still relives Olympics highlights

Now an Olympic gold medalist for the first time in his storied career, Curry is still riding high on the achievement. He even updated his Instagram bio to post “Olympic Gold Medalist” instead of “Guard for the @Warriors.” In an interview with CNBC, Curry admitted that he still watches highlights from the gold medal game.

Anthony Edwards makes surprising revelation about Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant after Olympics final

Seven-game series are a long build-up, but this was just one game—40 minutes to get it done,” Curry said. “Those last three minutes against France, in France, were storybook stuff. It still hasn’t really sunk in. We knew winning gold was going to be hard, but the way it happened? I still watch some highlights”.

Curry reacts to nickname given by French broadcasters

While Curry’s performances were celebrated across the U.S., the French broadcasters had a more colorful reaction. During the gold medal game, they referred to Curry as “The Devil Curry” as his shooting display tormented their team.

Stephen Curry reveals LeBron James\&#039; confidence towards him despite his shooting slump at Olympics

Curry addressed the nickname during an appearance on The Late Show, laughing about the unique title. “They really did say that,” Curry said. “I watched the highlights, and hearing them say, ‘The Devil Curry does it again,’ was hilarious. I will not be adopting that nickname, though.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

